ANL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASC 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FCCL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
FFBL 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FNEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.65%)
GGGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
GGL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.4%)
NETSOL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
PACE 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.01%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
UNITY 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.63%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-0.09%)
BR30 18,270 Decreased By ▼ -69.37 (-0.38%)
KSE100 43,900 Decreased By ▼ -35.78 (-0.08%)
KSE30 16,914 Decreased By ▼ -25.02 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh 69-4 at lunch in first Pakistan Test

AFP 26 Nov 2021

CHITTAGONG: Pakistan's bowlers struck early to reduce Bangladesh to 69 for four at lunch on the opening day of the first Test in Chittagong on Friday.

At the break at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Mushfiqur Rahim was on five and Liton Das on 10.

Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Sajid Khan each claimed a wicket to put the hosts in trouble after Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first.

Afridi set the tone for Pakistan with a gem of a delivery in the fifth over that rose sharply to glance off opener Saif Hasan's bat to Abid Ali at short leg. He made 14.

Hanan then trapped the other opener Shadman Hossain leg-before for 14.

Skipper Mominul fell soon afterwards, scoring just six as Sajid spun one sharply to take an edge that was gladly accepted by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

The umpire initially declared Mominul not out but the decision was overruled on review.

Najmul Hossain got off the mark with a four but he too perished soon cutting a Faheem delivery straight to Sajid at point.

Pakistan handed batsman Abdullah Shafique a Test debut while Yasir Ali was making a Test debut for Bangladesh in the two-match series.

Bangladesh Mohammad Rizwan Mushfiqur Rahim Mominul Haque Liton Das Pakistan's bowlers Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Shadman Hossain

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh 69-4 at lunch in first Pakistan Test

Sell-off of HEC, SME Bank and PRCL: Ministries, FAs told to follow transaction timelines

Tarin for reconciling wheat stock position

Even fertiliser makers involved in hoarding: PM

PSMA says there’s no shortage of sugar in country

Fawad for ‘accountability of media’

October 2021: Average banking spreads down 48bps YoY

Flights cancelled, schools shut over three Covid-19 cases in Shanghai

ECP seeks funds from govt to buy 800,000 EVMs

Tarin to launch new brokers’ regime

Hazara elders pledge support for Taliban rulers

Read more stories