ANL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASC 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FCCL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
FFBL 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FNEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.65%)
GGGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
GGL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.4%)
NETSOL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
PACE 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.01%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
UNITY 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.63%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-0.09%)
BR30 18,270 Decreased By ▼ -69.37 (-0.38%)
KSE100 43,900 Decreased By ▼ -35.78 (-0.08%)
KSE30 16,914 Decreased By ▼ -25.02 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021
World

Thousands of Mexican women march in protest against violence

AFP 26 Nov 2021

MEXICO CITY: Thousands of women marched through the Mexican capital and scuffled with police on Thursday demanding an end to femicide and other gender-based violence in the Latin American country.

"They didn't die. They killed them," read one of the banners carried at the rally to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Shouting "Not one (woman) less," the crowd, dressed in black with flashes of purple, the color of the women's rights movement, demanded justice for victims of gender violence.

"Femicide Mexico! They're killing us!" one protester cried out during a brief scuffle with the police.

Tensions flared when a small number of hammer-wielding protesters tried to grab shields from police officers, who repelled them with smoke bombs.

Around 10 women are killed every day in Mexico and activists accuse the government of not doing enough to tackle the problem.

More than 10,700 women have been murdered in Mexico since 2019, according to official figures.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has criticized feminist marches on more than one occasion, suggesting that they are promoted by his enemies to undermine his government.

Around 1,500 policewomen were deployed along the route of the march from the Paseo de la Reforma avenue to the city's main square, home to the presidential palace.

Shops and prominent monuments were fenced off to prevent vandalism.

