ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

ECP seeks funds from govt to buy 800,000 EVMs

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 26 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought funds from the federal government for the procurement of some 800,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the general elections, which, according to the electoral body, are expected by October 2023.

In a letter to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the commission has demanded the release of funds for the procurement of the EVMs as well as allocation of space for keeping and maintaining these machines.

The ECP has not officially shared its version on the matter.

However, contents of the letter “informally” shared with the media by the ECP officials suggest that thecommission needs to take steps in the next 23 months—for introducing EVMs—keeping in view that the general polls are likely by October 2023.

Minister says ECP now required to hold elections thru EVMs

The exact amount of funds the ECP requires from the federal government is not known but sources said that at least,50 billion rupees are required for the procurement of the EVMs (excluding logistical expenses that are also believed to be in billions of rupees).

Earlier on Tuesday, the ECP announced to have formed three committees led by its top officials over EVMs and internet voting (i-voting).

According to ECP, the first committee comprises ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan dealing with the scope of the EVMs and i-voting.

The second committee is led by ECP Additional Secretary (Admin) Manzoor Akhtar Malik that deals with finances regarding EVMs and i-voting.

The third committee is led by ECP Director General (Law) Muhammad Arshad regarding implementation of laws on the EVMs and i-voting, and problems being faced in this regard.

On November 17, in a landmark move, the federal government got the Elections Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed by the joint session of the Parliament.

This legislation grants voting right to overseas Pakistanis besides, providing for the introduction of the EVMs in the general elections.

The move has been widely lauded by overseas Pakistanis and public circles in Pakistan.

ECP official not sure whether EVMs will be used in next elections

However, just a day after the passage of the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill 2021 by the Parliament, the secretary ECP said on November 18 that the electoral body was “unsure” whether or not the 2023 general elections would be held on the EVMs.

He disclosed this in the meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice chaired by Riaz Fatyana from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The secretary faced a number of tough questions regarding the efficiency of the EVMs, lack of preparation by the ECP to ensure timely launch of EVMs, issues related to transparency, and related queries.

“There are challenges regarding EVMs. Whether these machines would be used in the general polls—nothing can be said at this point,” the secretary said, adding that three to four more pilot projects related to the EVMs were required to be launched to test the efficiency of these machines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Government general elections ECP EVMs electoral body Electronic Voting machines Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

ECP seeks funds from govt to buy 800,000 EVMs

Sell-off of HEC, SME Bank and PRCL: Ministries, FAs told to follow transaction timelines

Tarin for reconciling wheat stock position

Even fertiliser makers involved in hoarding: PM

PSMA says there’s no shortage of sugar in country

Fawad for ‘accountability of media’

October 2021: Average banking spreads down 48bps YoY

Tarin to launch new brokers’ regime

Hazara elders pledge support for Taliban rulers

ECC inducts Khusro, Baqir into technical body

Read more stories