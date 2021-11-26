ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt’s ‘incompetence’ behind fuel ‘crisis’: opposition

Zulfiqar Ahmad 26 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The opposition, on Thursday, came down hard on the government for its ‘incompetence’ in ensuring smooth supply of petrol as people – all over the country – had to face great hardships due to countrywide closure of petrol pumps on the call given by the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA).

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz said that the government’s apathy and incompetence had forced the people to wait in long queues to get wheat, sugar, and petrol.

Terming it the height of injustice, she said that despite all the chaos, the government has been inconsiderate towards the masses.

She claimed that she had never witnessed Prime Minister Imran Khan being worried over common man’s problems.

Sharing a video on Twitter in which a man could be seen criticising the government as he stood outside a petrol pump in Islamabad – along with several people waiting to get their tanks filled – she said: “This is the humiliation that Imran Khan has earned for a few days in power.”

In another tweet, she shared images of long queues outside petrol pumps in Islamabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala, and said: “These are not just long queues; these images depict people’s misery, pain, and helplessness.”

“Imran Khan, people who impose him [on the country], and ministers” should also stand in such long queues so they could realise the misery of the masses,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, said the entire nation was worried as the government had shown its incompetence in dealing with the petroleum dealers.

“Most of the petrol pumps are closed in the country, while several long queues could be seen [...] businesses affairs are affected, which is the government’s failure,” he added.

Bilawal said that PM Khan ruined the lives of people after his government had affected every aspect of life, adding the PTI-led government turns solvable issues into a crisis through its incompetence.

He noted that the next increase in the price of petrol would be disastrous for the masses, as he said that the rise in the rates of electricity, expensive petrol, and gas were the “gifts of the PTI-IMF deal”.

“From day one we had said that the PTI’s budget was a failure [...] and the failure of the budget has proved that Imran Khan’s government is incompetent,” he added.

Long queues, brawls, and traffic jams were witnessed at petrol pump stations across Pakistan, Thursday morning as the strike announced by petroleum dealers triggered panic buying.

The PPDA had announced they would go on a strike from November 25 till an indefinite period to demand an increase in the margin on the sale of petroleum products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Maryam Nawaz PMLN petrol pumps Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association PPDA

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Govt’s ‘incompetence’ behind fuel ‘crisis’: opposition

Sell-off of HEC, SME Bank and PRCL: Ministries, FAs told to follow transaction timelines

Tarin for reconciling wheat stock position

Even fertiliser makers involved in hoarding: PM

PSMA says there’s no shortage of sugar in country

Fawad for ‘accountability of media’

October 2021: Average banking spreads down 48bps YoY

ECP seeks funds from govt to buy 800,000 EVMs

Tarin to launch new brokers’ regime

Hazara elders pledge support for Taliban rulers

ECC inducts Khusro, Baqir into technical body

Read more stories