Commissioner seeks another 50 days to flatten Nasla Tower

KARACHI: The Karachi commissioner on Thursday pleaded the Supreme Court to grant him another 50 days to carry out the court order regarding razing of the Nasla Tower while updating the court on the progress of the demolition work.

The commissioner also submitted a report on the Tejori Heights.

The Supreme Court was hearing a case pertaining to pulling down the Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights at Karachi Registry today.

The city commissioner told the SC that the court order was being complied with fully and work on razing the Tower was going on in full swing. He also updated the court on the levelling of the Tejori Heights saying the work on it was also in progress.