Driving licence: NHMP says will open branches in all provincial capitals

Recorder Report 26 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) will open driving licenses branches soon in all four provincial capitals to facilitate people belonging to remote areas in getting driving licenses easily.

This was stated by Inspector General (IG) NHMP Inam Ghani, while responding to questions in live “E-Khuli Kachehri” on FM-95 Radio and official Facebook page organised by NHMP.

The E-Khuli Kachehri was organised following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. During “E-Khuli Kachehri”, IG Inam Ghani answered the questions asked by the radio listeners and Facebook app users from all over the country and abroad and issued immediate directions to resolve the problems of the general public.

He said it is our prime responsibility to keep motorways and highways safe for commuters. The NHMP believes in equal and fair application of law, strict enforcement on National Highways and Motorways to ensure the free flow of traffic.

In “E-Khuli Kachehri”, IG Inam Ghani said that he like to interact with the public because they are our eyes and ears. The driving licenses branches will soon be opened in all four provinces capitals, so that the people of remote areas can easily get driving licenses. He categorically said that reward and punishment is very much important but the best reward for any officials or officers is timely promotion.

In addition, merit-based promotions and recruitments in the Motorway Police is in process and will be done very soon. He appealed to the passenger and freight vehicles drivers to drive in their respective lane to avoid any accidents and campaign has been launched against lane violations of passenger and freight vehicles.

Never ride a motorcycle without a helmet, helmet is compulsory for pillion rider as well, fasten your seatbelt before starting your journey, do not use mobile phone while driving, accidents are caused by overloading, speeding and slow moving vehicles, so speeding and overloading should not be done at all.

Drive at prescribed speed limit on motorways and highways. A fit vehicle is very much important for our roads and environment.

Commuters can call on the Motorway Police Toll Free Helpline (130) for any kind of help or complaints during the journey. The use of information technology and social media is increasing, so being a responsible citizen it is our prime responsibility to use this medium very carefully.

