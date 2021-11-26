Russian gas flows via Yamal ease

MOSCOW: Russian natural gas flows to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have remained broadly steady for the past 24 hours on Thursday morning, but declined from the previous day’s early hours, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

European and British wholesale gas prices were supported on Wednesday by concerns over gas supplies from Russia amid rising demand for heating as cold weather hits Europe.

Flows through the pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were at an hourly volume of 10,898,748 kilowatt-hours (kWh) on Thursday morning, down from more than 11,400,000 kWh in the early hours of Wednesday and 12,000,000 kWh on the weekend.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe.