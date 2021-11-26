ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
China CNOOC’s deepwater gas field hits daily peak output

Reuters 26 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Chinese oil and gas major CNOOC Ltd’s first wholly-owned deepwater natural gas field “Shenhai No.1” was pumping ahead of schedule at its designed peak rate, after it started production in June, state television reported on Thursday.

The gas field, also named Lingshui 17-2 that sits 1,500 meters below the sea surface in the South China Sea, was producing 10 million cubic metres a day, the report said.

Gas flowing in from 11 production wells are being pumped via a subsea pipeline to onshore receiving points in Hong Kong and south China’s Guangdong province, before joining the national gas grid, the report added.

In full production, the field will be able to supply 3 billion cubic meters of gas a year, or roughly 1% of China’s gas demand.

With proven reserves of 100 billion cubic meters and wells sunk 4,000 meters below the seabed, the project shored up confidence that China’s energy majors possess the technical and operational acumen to fulfill their gas ambitions, Reuters reported in July.

