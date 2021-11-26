FBR beefs up security of field formations

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has beefed up security of all the field formations after a security alert was issued by the government, said sources.

They said security of the field formations has been issued after a circular was received by the Board. Accordingly, security personnel were deputed at the main entry of the building of Inland Revenue service. The security personnel were carrying scanners in their hands to scan every visitor to the field formation.

