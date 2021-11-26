ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Stocks mostly rise after strong US data

AFP 26 Nov 2021

LONDON: Leading stock markets mostly rose on Thursday following data confirming a strong US economic recovery. Frankfurt was higher in midday deals, with traders focusing on Germany having finally struck a deal to form a new government.

This helped to offset news that Europe’s biggest economy had lowered its growth estimate for the third quarter amid surging Covid cases. The major Asian indices mostly ended with gains Thursday after a similar picture overnight on Wall Street.

US markets were closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. “The quiet Thanksgiving Day session in global markets has seen European indices edge slightly higher, taking their cue from a better finish to the day yesterday, especially in the US where the usual pre-holiday buying helped to lift stocks,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group.

Oil prices steadied, one day after the head of the International Energy Agency called on OPEC and its allies to take measures to help bring crude prices down to “reasonable levels”.

A drop in US jobless claims to a five-decade low, along with a surge in consumer income and spending, reinforced optimism that the United States is well on the recovery track — but added to pressure on the Federal Reserve to prevent overheating.

The readings came as minutes from the US central bank’s November policy meeting showed officials were moving towards tapering their vast bond-buying stimulus programme — known as quantitative easing — at a faster pace as they try to tame rocketing prices.

The Fed also signalled it could raise US interest rates sooner than market expectations to keep a lid on rocketing inflation, fuelled in large part by high energy prices. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed Wednesday with healthy gains ahead of the Thanksgiving break.

Tokyo led gains in Asia on Thursday, while Seoul was weighed by the South Korean central bank’s decision to lift interest rates.

Key figures around 1130 GMT

FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.2 percent

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.3 percent

Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent

Hong Kong: UP 0.2 percent

Shanghai: DOWN 0.2 percent

New York - Dow: close

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1219

Euro/pound: UP at 84.23

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3318

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 115.35

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.1 pc

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent.

US economic recovery Frankfurt US markets US data Asian indices Leading stock markets

Comments

