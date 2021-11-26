ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Indian shares recover on energy, IT boost

Reuters 26 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares recovered from session lows to end Thursday higher, helped by energy and IT stocks, with a 6% rally in Reliance Industries leading the way.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.7% at 17,536.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.78% to 58,795.09. “A lot of shopping has happened with Reliance stocks since the company announced a halt in its deal with Saudi Arabia’s Aramco,” said Rahul Shah, VP-Equity Advisory at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

He added the oil-to-telecom conglomerate’s plan to transfer its gasification assets to a unit, its recent emphasis on clean energy businesses and a possible telecom tariff rate hike are helping investor sentiment.

Reliance shares rose as much as 6.22%, its best day in nearly six months, before ending up 6.02%. The stock boosted the Nifty Energy Index by 2.4% IT stocks rose 0.96%. Coforge Ltd and MindTree Ltd rose 2.33% and 1.56%.

Most sectoral indexes, except financial stocks, ended the session up. Sentiment was also aided after ratings agency Moody’s said India’s progress on coronavirus vaccinations will support “sustained recovery in economic activity”, and projected a GDP growth of 9.3% and 7.9% in fiscal 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Shares of consumer goods majors Hindustan Unilever and Colgate Palmolive India ended 1.08% and 0.96% lower, while peers ITC Ltd and Dabur India recovered from the day’s losses.

