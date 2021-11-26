Projects for Mohenjo Daro, Larkana: Senate body ‘identifies’ anomalies in award of contracts

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the standing committee of Senate on communications observed anomalies in award of contracts of projects for the uplift of Mohenjo Daro and Larkana. The sub-committee meeting was convened by Senator Saifullah Abro.

The committee examined report on 35 development projects. It perused the financial implications of the projects started from June 2008 to June 2021. The committee also examined the projects for Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Mohenjo Daro and Larkana.

Senator Abro noted that the Ministry of Communications did not award contract to the first bidder and prima facie violated the tender clauses. He further said that the earth work cost of these projects was enhanced to 65 percent.

He, however, said that the sub-committee as well as the officials of the Ministry of Communications will examine this matter in detail and submit a final report to the main committee. Senator Abro, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, and senior officials of the Ministry of Communications participated in the meeting of the sub-committee.

