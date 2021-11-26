Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
26 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Citi Pharma Limited 30.06.2021 15% Final Cash Dividend 24.11.2021
Bestway Cement Limited 30.06.2022 40% Interim Cash Dividend 18.11.2021
Air Link Communication Limited 30.06.2021 7.5% Bonus Shares 24.11.2021
Flying Cement Company Limited 30.06.2021 5% Bonus Shares 24.11.2021
The Searle Company Limited 30.06.2021 30% Bonus Shares 24.11.2021
==============================================================================================
