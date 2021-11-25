PM speaks about price hike, steps up criticism of Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan has been facing a difficult time of price hike consequent to supply chain disruptions following the breakout of Covid.

Addressing Kamyab Jawan Convention, the prime minister said that lockdown following coronavirus led to disruption of supply chain across the world and consequently, shortage of goods led to price hike in the country, which is a global phenomenon.

The prime minister said that he was feeling proud because every family would be getting universal health coverage.

The prime minister also came down hard on the Sharif family and stated that “tapes” are being discussed everywhere nowadays with judges’ names.

He said that the real issue of corruption and all this was started after the Panama Papers revealed that Maryam Nawaz was the owner of four big flats in most expensive area of London.

The then prime minister and his family instead of providing evidence to the court about sources through those flats were purchased started criticising the JIT, the army, and the judiciary.

Unfortunate that CJP and Nawaz Sharif were invited at the same event: PM Imran

The prime minister said that the Qatari letter and the Calibri font submitted by them as evidence in the court were also proven fake.

He said that he was most disappointed when in a function, a convicted person was invited as a speaker, and stated that inviting him (Nawaz Sharif) to that event reflects moral degradation.

“A nation dies when it does not make distinction between good and bad (Ikhlaqiyat),” he said, adding that “as long as we do not raise moral standard we will not be able to reach where we want to be.”

He said he was discouraged by everyone whenever he started to do something big, whether it was his decision to become a cricketer, build cancer hospital and Namal University, and join politics.

He said that his only dream now is to make Pakistanis as the most successful nation in the world.

Success does not come without hard work and the secret of success is to have big dreams, he added.

The prime minister said that a person’s character becomes visible in difficult times.

He said that the future of the country is in the hands of the youth and this opportunity of skill development and loans would change their life and the country, if it was properly utilised.

Earlier, while speaking at the event, Shauka Tarin stated that the youth of the country is an asset of any nation and countries such as Japan and Singapore have made great progress based on human resource.

He said that China has also made progress and become the second largest economy of the world by providing education and health facilities to its people.

He said that Usman Dar is taking ahead the Prime Minister’s vision and Rs 24-26 billion has been disbursed to the people through Kamyab Jawan programme.

Tarin said that there is also a big role of Dar in the Kamyab Pakistan programme, Kamyab Kisan, Kamyab Karobar, health card and low-cost housing programme. According to him, four million households would be provided Rs 1.4 trillion in the next few years.

Usman Dar said that Rs 135 billion has been earmarked for various components of the Kamyab Jawan programme, and stated that implementation of these programmes would bring about change in the life of the youth and people.

Asad Umar said that the Planning Commission has been involved in the programme from day one.

He said that the youth’s risk taking would bring about real economic revolution and emphasised the need of integration of the programmes and including youth in the decision-making processes.

