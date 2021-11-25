ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Pakistan

Financial discipline: Punjab has become ‘role model’ for other provinces: Buzdar

Recorder Report 25 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that financial transparency and governance of the Punjab government are worth following for the other provinces.

Talking to Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal, the CM pointed out that transparency and prudent financial management are a conspicuous symbol of the Punjab government as millions of rupees have been saved in development schemes by enforcing strict financial discipline.

No one could point a finger at development projects in the province; he stressed and added that the PTI-led government has presented the largest development budget in provincial history.

He said the latest technology is utilized to ensure timely utilization of funds. Similarly, a third-party validation system has also been introduced to maintain high standards and timely funds' spending, he added.

Separately, talking to Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam and Youdhister Chohan MPA, the CM said the religious minorities enjoy equal rights, and instructions have been issued to implement a five percent job quota for minority communities in toto.

The CM said Rs2.5billion are being spent for the welfare of minorities, adding that a two percent quota for minority communities’ students will open the doors of higher education in the best institutions for them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Usman Buzdar development projects Punjab government Muhammad Ajmal Gondal

