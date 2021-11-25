Financial discipline: Punjab has become ‘role model’ for other provinces: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that financial transparency and governance of the Punjab government are worth following for the other provinces.

Talking to Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal, the CM pointed out that transparency and prudent financial management are a conspicuous symbol of the Punjab government as millions of rupees have been saved in development schemes by enforcing strict financial discipline.

No one could point a finger at development projects in the province; he stressed and added that the PTI-led government has presented the largest development budget in provincial history.

He said the latest technology is utilized to ensure timely utilization of funds. Similarly, a third-party validation system has also been introduced to maintain high standards and timely funds' spending, he added.

Separately, talking to Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam and Youdhister Chohan MPA, the CM said the religious minorities enjoy equal rights, and instructions have been issued to implement a five percent job quota for minority communities in toto.

The CM said Rs2.5billion are being spent for the welfare of minorities, adding that a two percent quota for minority communities’ students will open the doors of higher education in the best institutions for them.

