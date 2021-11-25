ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
PSO, Shell Pakistan, Total stations to remain open today

Wasim Iqbal 25 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division, on Wednesday, stated that petrol stations owned by oil marketing companies (OMCs) including the Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Shell Pakistan, Total will remain open today (Thursday).

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) announced to go on a countrywide strike from today (November 25) to register their protest against low-profit margins.

While talking to Business Recorder, the PPDA’s Secretary Noman Butt said around 8,000 petrol stations will close at 6am from Thursday for an indefinite period across the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said that the association was engaged with the secretary Petroleum Division; however, the government is yet to notify revise margin on dealers.

“We did not call off the strike till the issuance of notification of revised margin by six percent,” he added.

He maintained that the Petroleum Division has continued to ignore their demands, adding that they would not hold talks with the authorities till their profit margins on the sale of petroleum products is not increased.

Two and four wheelers could be seen in long queues at various petrol outlets on Wednesday.

The Petroleum Division stated that the summary of dealers’ margin was already moved to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), and the federal cabinet will likely take a decision in the next 10 days.

“Petroleum Division is working for suitable increase in the margins of OMCs and dealers,” the Petroleum Division states.

To cater to shortage of petrol supply, the division said that oil tankers have been dispatch to various regions and all associations related to oil sector expressed their satisfaction on arrangements made by the federal government.

“We are in touch with petroleum dealers association. A summary regarding revision of their margins has already been tabled in ECC and a decision will be taken in its next session,” Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar also tweeted.

In a letter written to the Petroleum Division, the Government of Punjab asked the federal government to resolve the issue. “It has been reported by an intelligence agency that the Petroleum Dealers Association is poised to observe countrywide strike on November 25 over alleged government’s reluctance on increasing the dealers margin to six percent. Federal government may engage leaders of Petroleum Dealers Association into meaningful dialogue to resolve the subject issue,” the letter recommended.

In a statement, spokesman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) stated that the authority has taken serious notice of people/entities who are trying to disrupt oil supplies on the pretext of increase in dealer margin.

“All Oil Marketing Companies have been advised to ensure uninterrupted oil supplies at the retail outlets and OGRA enforcement teams are infield to ensure the same. Anyone involved in oil disruptions causing public inconvenience shall be dealt strictly in accordance with OGRA laws,” he added.

ECC PETROLEUM DIVISION PSO Total Shell Pakistan PPDA

