Audio, video recordings: PBC demands ‘independent’ inquiry commission

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) demanded that an independent Inquiry Commission, comprising a former chief justice, senior lawyer of great repute and a senior parliamentarian of impeccable character, be constituted to inquire into the recent allegations pertaining to audio and video recordings.

An audio has been leaked on November 22, in which then-chief justice Saqib Nisar can be heard allegedly telling another person that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will have to be punished to make space for Imran Khan in politics. Former CJP Nisar termed the audio clip “fabricated” and fake.

The PBC in a meeting held under the chair of Council Vice-Chairman Khush Dil Khan besides transacting other business on the agenda, also passed resolutions.

It unanimously resolved and demanded that an independent Inquiry Commission be constituted as due to the leak of audio [of former CJP Saqib Nisar] the independence of judiciary has been brought into question.

It said the Commission should formulate its recommendations for appropriate actions against the responsible person by fixing responsibility of the delinquent, so as to ensure the fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan and to restore the public confidence in the judicial system.

The meeting took serious exceptions to visits of judicial officers to various schools on the orders of the superior authorities. It said the visits of the judicial officers is beyond the dignity and status of a judge and the judiciary and is also violative of the fundamental rights of the citizens of Pakistan and the same shall immediately be stopped.

The council also expressed strong reservations of passing of 33 bills in a single day by the Federal Government without consensus of the Opposition, severe conditionality of the IMF imposed upon the Government of Pakistan in respect of getting loan and continuous de-valuation of Pak rupee.

It showed grave concerns over the price hike of daily commodities which has become out of reach for the common man, increase in unemployment, worsening law and order situation in the country, the target killings of innocent people including lawyers and media personnel.

The meeting considered the recommendation of the Law and Justice Committee and authorized the PBC Law Reforms Committee to convene a representative meeting of lawyers from across the country and in the light of their feedback recommend amendments in the existing laws, so as to bring it in conformity with justice, equity, good conscious, and fairness.

The PBC authorized its vice-chairman to convene a convention at Islamabad, where all stakeholders i.e. representatives of bar bodies, civil society, media persons and leaders of political parties, would be invited to discuss all these issues with them.

