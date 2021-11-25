Senate body passes Transplantation of Human Organs bill

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Wednesday, unanimously, passed the private member bill, “The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues amendment bill, 2021” with some amendments.

The standing committee met here under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Humayun Mohmand and passed the private member bill moved by Senator Seemee Ezdi and Senator Sana Jamali.

On the matter of non-issuance of no objection certificate (NOC) to Legend College, Multan and allegation of bribery for doing so, the chairman committee formed a Sub-Committee under the convenership of Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim to probe the matter.

After contemplation, the committee unanimously passed with certain amendments, the private member’s bill, “The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021” moved by Senator Ezdi and Senator Jamali.

The official from Human Organ Transplantation Authority (HOTA) informed the committee that the authority is limited to Islamabad only and has 20 registered hospitals.

No transplants were taking place in the public-sector hospitals, he apprised.

The matter pertaining to the non-issuance of NOC to Legend College, Multan and allegations of bribery against the Pakistan Council of Pharmacy (PCP) was also discussed in the committee meeting.

Senator Rana Mahmood Al-Hassan informed the committee that despite fulfilling all the pre-requisites, the NOC was not being issued to the Legend College, Multan.

He revealed that the PCP had asked for Rs5 million for the registration of Legend College, Multan.

To which, the vice president PCP responded that an inquiry needs to be initiated as to who was taking money in the name of PCP.

He said that the NOC was not issued to Legend College, Multan due to non-compliance with rules and regulations.

Further giving the reasons for not issuance of the NOC to Legend College, Multan,vice president PCP said that lack of equipment, books, glassware and no place for laboratories were some of the reasons behind not issuing NOC to the said college, he underlined.

The chairman committee after hearing both the parties with the consent of the committee members constituted a sub-committee under the convenership of Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim to look into the matters related to the PCP.

The additional secretary health assured the committee of taking serious action against the people responsible for blackmailing on the matter of the PCP.

He said that the matter would be resolved through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Senator Rana Mahmood Al-Hassan suggested that the issue be referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Senator Mohsin Aziz, while highlighting the matter regarding setting up of pharmaceutical factories in polluted said that pharma factories have been set up in areas where pollution was high.

He lamented that pharmaceutical factories were setup in the area where “saria, surf and other factories are located”. Such factories are polluting the air, he added.

He questioned why such medicine factories are being setup in these areas.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) CEO briefed the committee on questions raised on the quality of medicines manufactured in the pharma industries in the contaminated areas.

He informed the committee that under the Drug Act, 1976, the site of the pharma industries wasverified after going through the whole process. Filters to absorb harmful bacteria are changed several times a year.

The CEO DRAP further said that regular monitoring is done through a heating and cooling system to ensure that no drugs get contaminated.

Upon complaints, teams visit pharma factories up to 10 times a year, he asserted.

Pakistan has three pre-qualified labs approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and two more laboratories would be approved in the near future, he apprised the committee.

The chairman committee directed the DRAP officials to pay a surprise visit to the pharma factories identified by Senator Mohsin Aziz and submit a report to the committee.

Constitution of a sub-committee to look into the matter of Federal Government Services Polyclinic hospital was deferred.

Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, Senator KhalidaAteeb attended the meeting. Senator Ezdi, Senator Jamali, and Senator Mohsin Aziz participated in the meeting as a mover.

Additional Secretary Health, Vice President PCP, CEO DRAP, and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

