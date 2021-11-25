ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
Report sought: SC admonishes commissioner for not razing Nasla Tower yet

INP 25 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Supreme Court has ordered the Karachi commissioner to raze the Nasla Tower and submit a report in this regard, warning him if he fails to accomplish his task, the court can send him to jail.

The apex court also sought the progress report regarding the demolition of the Tejori Heights. It admonished the city commissioner for adopting delaying tactics.

Addressing the advocate general, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad wondered whether he was worthy to hold the commissioner’s office.

The Supreme Court heard a case pertaining to the demolition of Nasla Tower at Karachi Registry on Wednesday.

CJP Gulzar Ahmad was fumed at Karachi commissioner for not complying with the court order.

He asked him how many buildings had he razed on the court order, telling him off that he committed misconduct.

The chief justice of Pakistan warned the commissioner that the court could send him to jail for not obeying the court order.

He asked him to immediately leave the court premises and attend to the demolition business of the Nasla Tower.

He ordered the commissioner to submit a report and bring pictures of the demolition of the building with him by noon.

On this, the city commissioner extended his apology. The court also ordered him to bring progress report of Tejori Heights.

Supreme Court Nasla Tower Gulzar Ahmad Tejori heights

