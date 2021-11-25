ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Opinion

Tyre price hike

With reference to an article published in Business Recorder on 19th of November, we would like to place before the...
Muhammad Rashid Raza 25 Nov 2021

With reference to an article published in Business Recorder on 19th of November, we would like to place before the readers of this esteemed newspaper the following facts:

The price hike of imported tyres in no way is related to anti-smuggling drive carried out by the government. The price hike is due to the following factors:

— Increase in exchange rate from 152.5 to 175 (approximately 15%).

— Increase in regulatory duty of 10% in the federal budget 2021-2022, making it a total of 25% on truck and bus tyres, and 20% on car and light truck tyres.

— Increase in Customs Valuation on August 3, 2021.

Hence, the total increase in cost of imported tyres is around 30 percent since July 1, 2021.

It is worth mentioning that only 20% of the market demand is met through local manufacturers, 30% by importers and a staggering 50% by smuggling. It is important to note that tyres are not luxury item. We therefore urge the government to abolish regulatory duty on the tyre sector. This action will certainly help curb smuggling and protect legal import business as well as local industry and provide relief to consumers.

Muhammad Rashid Raza Manager Marketing & Service Pakistan Rubber & Tyre Company (Distributors of Bridgestone Tyres)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

anti smuggling drive federal budget 2021 2022 imported tyres

Muhammad Rashid Raza

