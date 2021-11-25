ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
Transporters asked to maintain road safety standards

Recorder Report 25 Nov 2021

Karachi: In order to ensure safe passenger travel service, National Highways and Motorways Police on Wednesday asked the intercity bus owners and operators to maintain road safety standards, or else cases would be registered against the violators.

DIG South Zone Fida Hussain Mastovi, on the special instructions of IG National Highways and Motorways Police Inam Ghani, met a delegation of intercity bus owners and representatives and asked them to maintain travel safety standards.

On the occasion, DIG South Zone said that before recruiting drivers in all buses, they should be assured that they have original PSV license.

He said cases will also be registered against negligent drivers. Buses must also have valid fitness certificates, as well as, route permits.

Drivers who have committed a number of misdemeanours may have their licenses and route permits cancelled.

He further said that due to the negligence and carelessness of the bus drivers, many precious lives are often lost; therefore, cases will also be registered against the drivers who have committed such negligence. And such buses will not be allowed to ply on the motorways.

The meeting was also attended by the Sector Commander M9 Syed Farhan, and representatives of Daewoo, Faisal Movers, Kainat Travels, AKC and Manthar transport services.

