VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu meets PM

ISLAMABAD: Kaan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer, VEON Group called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. Kaan reiterated the Group’s full support towards the Government’s #Digital Pakistan agenda.

VEON, a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, is embarking on a journey to be a world-leading digital operator with over 213.8 million subscribers in nine countries, including 71.9 million in Pakistan through its operating company, Jazz.

Kaan apprised the Prime Minister about Jazz’s investment in Pakistan, which has crossed $10 billion including $560 million in the last two years alone on 4G network expansion - taking the total number of 4G users to 34.2 million, cementing Jazz’s position as the number one 4G operator.

During the meeting, Kaan also talked about the role Jazz is playing in improving digital infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, investing in digital skills and literacy, promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, and driving financial inclusion through JazzCash.

Prime Minister Imran Khan valued the Group’s commitment to Pakistan including the sustainability initiatives that empower the young with digital tools and resources. “The government launched the ‘Digital Pakistan’ initiative to provide a platform to the youth and it is heartening to see private sector companies like Jazz carry the mantle,” the prime minister said.

He also highlighted the key role mobile operators play in a country’s economic growth by bringing in foreign investment, fostering connectivity, and enabling other sectors to thrive.

