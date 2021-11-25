ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Italy reports 85 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 12,448 new cases

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

MILAN: Italy reported 85 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 83 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,448 from 10,047.

Italy has registered 133,415 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.95 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,629 on Wednesday, up from 4,597 a day earlier.

There were 49 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 61 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 573 from a previous 560.

Some 562,505 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 689,280, the health ministry said.

