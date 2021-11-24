Unfortunate that CJP and Nawaz Sharif were invited at the same event: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday it was unfortunate that the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif were invited to speak at the same event.

The premier was referring to the recently organised Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore where Nawaz Sharif was invited to address the gathering via video link. CJP Gulzar Ahmed was also among the attendees of the conference.

“There was a function in Lahore where the chief justice and Supreme Court judges were invited. And who addresses that event? A man who has been convicted by the Supreme Court and who has absconded from the country,” the premier said while speaking at the Kamyab Jawan Convention 2021 in Islamabad.

Khan launched four new youth-focused projects on the occasion. The projects include Kamyab Jawan Markaz, Kamyab Jawan Green Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League, and Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Sports League.

The premier said these projects will offer people an opportunity to develop skills, and get loans to start businesses.

He said that people told him for years that in a two-party system, a third party cannot come to power in Pakistan. "Ever since we came into power three years ago, I am hearing that we will fail," he said.

Talking about the alleged audio clip of former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, the premier said it was necessary to understand where this all started.

"A country where the head, prime minister and ministers start stealing and taking public funds abroad [...] countries are not poor because of a lack of resources, they become poor when government official start stealing from the people. Such a country can never progress."

Commenting on the Panama Papers, Khan said that the investigation revealed that Maryam Nawaz owned four flats in London. "Where did this money [for the apartments] come from?" he asked.

"You may call the courts bad, you may call the army bad and I have already been [dubbed] bad ... But answer from where did you get the money to buy those apartments."

Giving his own example, Khan said that he was dragged in courts over an apartment he owned in the United Kingdom. "[But] I submitted all the details regarding the case to the court," he said.

The premier said that he had bought the flat when he was a cricketer and not a public office holder. "[Yet] I produced all the receipts, but they (PML-N leaders) lied in the National Assembly [regarding their assets]."

"Not a single document [has been shared] that shows the means to buy the flats [owned by them]," he said.