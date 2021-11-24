ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey, UAE to sign accords on energy, technology at talks

Reuters Updated 24 Nov 2021

ANKARA: Turkey and the United Arab Emirates signed accords on energy and technology investments on Wednesday after talks between President Tayyip Erdogan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Ankara.

Sheikh Mohammed's meeting with Erdogan, the first such visit in years, comes as the two countries work to mend frayed ties after a period of bitter regional rivalry, and amid a currency crisis in Turkey.

The memorandums of understanding were signed between the Abu Dhabi Development Holding (ADQ), Turkish Wealth Fund (TVF), and the Turkish Presidency Investment Office, as well as with some Turkish companies.

The agreements highlight the pivot towards economic partnership after a battle for regional influence since the Arab uprisings erupted a decade ago. The disputes have extended to the eastern Mediterranean and Gulf, before Ankara launched a charm offensive in the region last year.

ADQ signed an accord on investing in Turkish technology firms and on establishing a technology-oriented fund, while Abu Dhabi Ports also signed an agreement on port and logistics cooperation.

A deal between ADQ and Turkish company Kalyon on energy and infrastructure, another with CCN Group on health cooperation, and a third with Turkey's Presidency Investment Office for UAE investments in renewable energy projects of up to 3GW in Turkey were also among the agreements, a Turkish official said.

Turkey lira crashes as Erdogan warns of 'economic war'

"Problems with the UAE are now behind us. We are entering a period based fully on cooperation and mutual benefit," said another official familiar with preparations for Wednesday's visit, and added the UAE investment would ultimately be in the billions of dollars.

The Turkish and Emirati central banks also signed a cooperation agreement on Wednesday. Earlier, two sources said they were holding talks about a potential swap agreement.

Turkey's central bank has previously sought swap deals with other countries as a source of hard currency to build reserves and support the lira, which has declined as much as 45% this year.

It has swap agreements worth $6 billion with China, $15 billion with Qatar and $2 billion with South Korea, for a total of $23 billion.

Turkey said in September it was in talks with the UAE over investments in energy such as power generation, while the UAE, whose sovereign wealth funds have made significant investments in Turkish online grocer Getir and e-commerce platform Trendyol, has said it seeks deeper trade and economic ties with Ankara.

State broadcaster TRT Haber said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusogu will visit Abu Dhabi in mid-December.

Ankara, at odds with several regional countries as well as its Western allies over various issues, has launched similar normalisation efforts with its rivals Egypt and Saudi Arabia, though those channels have yielded little public improvement.

Tayyip Erdogan Turkey uae deal investment deals energy and technology investments

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey, UAE to sign accords on energy, technology at talks

Pre-demolition work begins at Nasla Tower following CJP’s order

Unfortunate that CJP and Nawaz Sharif were invited at the same event: PM Imran

SBP chief outlines factors leading to tapering monetary stimulus 'a bit faster'

Reversal: Pakistan's rupee falls again, closes over 175 against US dollar

Long queues at fuel stations ahead of dealers' strike-call

Taliban says Doha talks to open 'new chapter' with US

Former CJP Nisar must share with public who pressurised him: Maryam

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

BBC drop former England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations

Read more stories