ANL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.27%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.64%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
BYCO 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.6%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.67%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
FFL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
FNEL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
GGGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
GGL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
JSCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.74%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.97%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-8.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.46%)
NETSOL 100.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
PACE 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.67%)
PAEL 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.51%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 40.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
TRG 93.09 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (5.37%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.3%)
BR100 4,578 Decreased By ▼ -27.98 (-0.61%)
BR30 18,622 Increased By ▲ 55.41 (0.3%)
KSE100 44,632 Decreased By ▼ -316.86 (-0.7%)
KSE30 17,265 Decreased By ▼ -114.87 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi index leads major Gulf bourses higher in early trade

Reuters Updated 24 Nov 2021

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trading on Wednesday with the Saudi index leading the gains on the back of its financial shares.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was up 0.9%, on track to extend gains from the previous session.

On Tuesday, the index snapped three sessions of declines triggered by tensions with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who claimed responsibility for drone attacks in several parts of the kingdom, including at Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah.

Al Rajhi Bank rose 1.2%, while the kingdom's largest lender Saudi National Bank climbed 1.4%.

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition said it was launching air strikes on "legitimate" military targets in Yemen's capital Sanaa and asked civilians not to approach the targeted areas.

Dubai's main share index rebounded 0.6%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties putting on 2.1%.

The Abu Dhabi index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 2.3% rise in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, inched higher as investors remained sceptical about the effectiveness of a US-led release of strategic oil reserves and turned their focus to big oil producers.

All eyes are on how the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and their allies, together called OPEC+, will react to the joint reserve release when they meet on Dec. 2 to discuss production policy.

In Qatar, the benchmark added 0.1%, with Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan gaining 0.2%.

Dubai stock Saudi Arabia's index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi index leads major Gulf bourses higher in early trade

SBP chief outlines factors leading to tapering monetary stimulus 'a bit faster'

US says it will resume talks with Taliban next week

Govt to bring ‘mini-budget’ in coming days: Shaukat Tarin

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

Israel attacks Syria's central region, kills 2 civilians

Lira drops 3% near record low as Turkey stumbles into unknown

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Read more stories