ANL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.02%)
ASL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.44%)
FCCL 18.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.76%)
FFL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.77%)
GGL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.97%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.46%)
NETSOL 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.8%)
PACE 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.11%)
PAEL 23.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.9%)
TELE 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
TRG 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.84%)
BR100 4,596 Decreased By ▼ -9.66 (-0.21%)
BR30 18,523 Decreased By ▼ -43.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -130.71 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,333 Decreased By ▼ -47.05 (-0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
New Zealand lifts interest rates for second straight month

AFP 24 Nov 2021

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's central bank lifted its base interest rate for the second straight month Wednesday, foreshadowing more hikes as it strives to contain rising inflation.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted its base interest rate 0.25 percentage points to 0.75 percent, following a similar rise in October that ended an 18-month rate freeze.

"It remains appropriate to continue reducing monetary stimulus so as to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment," the bank said in statement.

The move was widely expected and economists predict the cost of borrowing could reach 1.5 percent by mid-2022.

New Zealand dollar slips, bonds rally as RBNZ hikes cautiously

Inflation has spiked as the world economy recovers from a pandemic-induced slowdown, reaching 4.9 percent in the year to September, far in excess of the bank's 1.0-3.0 percent target.

The bank said pandemic-related restrictions related to a Delta-variant outbreak in Auckland had not dampened long-term economic activity.

"Despite these lockdowns, underlying economic strength remains supported by aggregate household and business balance sheet strength, fiscal policy support, and strong export returns," it said.

Looking ahead, the bank noted "further removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time given the medium-term outlook for inflation and employment".

New Zealand's central bank

