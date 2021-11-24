New Zealand lifts interest rates for second straight month

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's central bank lifted its base interest rate for the second straight month Wednesday, foreshadowing more hikes as it strives to contain rising inflation.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted its base interest rate 0.25 percentage points to 0.75 percent, following a similar rise in October that ended an 18-month rate freeze.

"It remains appropriate to continue reducing monetary stimulus so as to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment," the bank said in statement.

The move was widely expected and economists predict the cost of borrowing could reach 1.5 percent by mid-2022.

Inflation has spiked as the world economy recovers from a pandemic-induced slowdown, reaching 4.9 percent in the year to September, far in excess of the bank's 1.0-3.0 percent target.

The bank said pandemic-related restrictions related to a Delta-variant outbreak in Auckland had not dampened long-term economic activity.

"Despite these lockdowns, underlying economic strength remains supported by aggregate household and business balance sheet strength, fiscal policy support, and strong export returns," it said.

Looking ahead, the bank noted "further removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time given the medium-term outlook for inflation and employment".