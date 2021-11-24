Israel attacks Syria's central region, kills 2 civilians

CAIRO: An Israeli 'air aggression' on Syria's central region killed two civilians and injured seven others, official media said on Wednesday.

State media said Syrian air defences intercepted the attack above the city of Homs.

"An Israeli air aggression targeted parts of the central region, and the air defences are responding," it said.

Two civilians were killed, and one civilian and six soldiers were injured in the attack, Syrian state TV said.

Israel strike kills nine near Syria's Palmyra: monitor

The attack also resulted in material damage.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.