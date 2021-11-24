ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.67%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.79%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.97%)
FCCL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
FNEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
GGGL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.78%)
GGL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
JSCL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.52%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.73%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.91%)
NETSOL 97.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-3.08%)
PACE 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.89%)
PAEL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.06%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.39%)
PTC 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.73%)
TELE 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.13%)
TRG 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-5.15%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.65%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,534 Decreased By ▼ -71.96 (-1.56%)
BR30 18,121 Decreased By ▼ -444.84 (-2.4%)
KSE100 44,398 Decreased By ▼ -550.37 (-1.22%)
KSE30 17,134 Decreased By ▼ -246.13 (-1.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Indonesia central bank to reduce excess liquidity in 2022, keep rates low until signs of inflation

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank plans to reduce the amount of excess liquidity in the banking system next year without disrupting lending, but will keep interest rates low until it sees signs of rising inflation, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday.

Bank Indonesia cut its growth forecast for 2021, expecting the economy to expand between 3.2% and 4%, down from 3.5% to 4.3% previously, he said in an annual meeting with financial market stakeholders.

But it slightly upgraded its forecast for economic growth in 2022 to between 4.7% and 5.5%, from a range of 4.6% to 5.4% previously, Warjiyo added.

Perry Warjiyo Indonesia's central bank

