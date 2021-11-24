Tarin directs PSW to focus on its outreach activities

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Shaukat Tarin Tuesday said that the successful implementation of Pakistan Single Window (PSW) is a major objective of current government in order to promote trade competitiveness through enhanced transparency and efficiency.

While chairing the second meeting of the Governing Council (GC) of PSW, Tarin directed the PSW to focus on its outreach activities and allow the private sector to judge performance of its system.

The secretary of the Governing Council gave detailed presentation on the progress, achievements, goals, milestones and challenges under PSW programme.

He apprised that Pakistan Customs after detailed working, with support from local and international experts, has designed and implemented the PSW’s operational, governance, revenue and functional models to ensure efficacy and sustainability.

The GC was updated on implementation status of decisions taken in the last meeting.

Tarin to launch PSW’s subscription, banking modules tomorrow

The secretary informed that an overarching legal framework is in place to support all initiatives under the PSW. Despite delays in funding from donors and Covid-induced problems, solid progress has been achieved on PSW implementation.

The CEO, PSW informed that the first phase of PSW is under roll out and will be completed in March 2022.

That would enable Pakistan to notify its commitments under Trade Facilitation Agreement of the WTO.

The governor State Bank of Pakistan and other participating ministries/departments provided update to the GC on their preparedness and co-operation in roll out of PSW system.

The adviser on finance gave needed directives and acknowledged efforts of Pakistan Customs in the FBR as the lead agency of the PSW programme.

While assuring full support to the deep-rooted reforms being undertaken under the PSW programme, Tarin urged stronger collaboration with both public and private sector in order to create ownership and awareness.

All the involved ministries and stakeholders agreed on extending their cooperation and full support to make this programme successful.

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz, secretary Commerce, secretary Science and Technology, governor SBP, secretary to the Governing Council/Member Customs, FBR, and senior officers from other ministries attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021