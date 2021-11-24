Names of 3 additional judges for IHC approved

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), on Tuesday, recommended three names for appointment as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah had proposed to the JCP the names of Barrister Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Suman Riffat Imtiaz for appointment as additional judges in the IHC.

The JCP meeting in this regard was held in the Supreme Court building, which was presided over by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The recommendations now have been sent to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges’ appointment for approval.

