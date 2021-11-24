Khaqan says there was a ‘conspiracy’ behind conviction of Nawaz, Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that after surfacing of audio clip of former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, it has become clear that the former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were convicted under a conspiracy.

Talking to reporters, after appearing before Accountability Court-II in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case against him and others, he said that the former CJP in the audio clip said that he has been ordered to convict Sharif and his daughter.

“So far no one claimed that the voice in the audio clip is not of the former chief justice,” he said, adding that neither he has any link with this audio and nor he wants to make a link with it.

He said that the government wants to make a link with it as the government issued a statement that the said audio is fake.

Why is the government saying that this audio is fake? he asked.

“Who has made this audio and why he made this audio, I am not interested in it,” he said, adding that the fact was that in the said audio clip the former CJP said that he has been ordered that Sharif and Maryam should be punished.

Who has ordered him no one knows about it. To whom he was talking, one day his name will also come to light, he said.

He said that following the audio, it has become clear that Sharif and Maryam had been punished following the instruction.

“Why cannot the Supreme Court, which had removed a sitting prime minister on holding an iqama take a suomotu notice of the audio clip?”, he asked.

Abbasi said that the PML-N had nothing to do with any affidavit or audio tape, we are just demanding justice.

Abbasi said that if the PML-N had created this tape or the affidavit, then they should be punished. But if the authenticity of the tape is proved, then the former CJP should be punished, he said, adding if the top judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim was lying he should also be punished.

He accused that the NAB played a pivotal role in the destruction of country’s economy.

He said everybody was aware of the bad state-of-affairs in the country.

He said inflation was on the rise and it spoke volumes of the failure and inefficiency of the Imran Khan government.

Earlier, he and the other accused appeared before the Accountability Court-II in the LNG case against him and others but the case was adjourned due to unavailability of Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan till November 30.

