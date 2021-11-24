ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns arrest of HR activist in IIOJK

Recorder Report 24 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Tuesday, strongly condemned the arrest of human rights activist Khuram Parvez in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged the world community to hold India accountable for continued clamp down against human rights organisations and activists for undertaking their duty.

In a statement, Foreign Office said that the arbitrary arrests of human rights activists on orchestrated charges by Indian occupation forces is a clear evidence of New Delhi’s state-terrorism and trampling of fundamental human rights in the IIOJK.

It stated that the reprehensible unwarranted searches by Indian National Investigation Agency at the offices and residence of Khuram Parvez, have also been condemned by international human rights activists and organisations.

“The world is aware that it has become increasingly difficult for human rights organizations and activists to continue their work in India and IIOJK due to incessant witch hunt by the Hindutva driven RSS-BJP combine over unfounded and motivated allegations,” it stated, adding that the Amnesty International had to shut all its operations in India in September 2020 when its bank accounts were frozen by India in an act of reprisal because of their independent reporting on the IIOJK.

It added that the UN human rights machinery, independent NGOs and global media have regularly reported on and expressed concerns over increasing intimidation, harassment and reprisal attacks by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiri human rights defenders, journalists and civil society actors since 5th August 2019.

“We call on the international community to hold India accountable for continued clamp down against human rights organizations and activists for undertaking their duty to expose gross and systematic human rights violations of Kashmiris in the IIOJK, and the minorities, especially Muslims, in India,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office IIOJK UN human rights Khuram Parvez

