Rural areas to cities: Experts concerned at increasing migration

HYDERABAD: Experts and social activists have expressed concern over Increasing migration from rural areas to cities and said that rapid conversion of the country’s fertile agricultural land into settlements have created the risk of future food shortages, while the government will have to formulate new policies keeping in view the climate change.

They were addressing to a seminar on “Climate Change, Youth and Future Challenges” jointly organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and Hamdam Foundation.

Aakash Santorai, a journalist and social leader who researches on climate change, said that Pakistan is facing the threat of recent climate change, the country’s agriculture will have to be made climate smart and at the same time farmers will have to make their farming methods environmentally friendly.

Santorai urged students at the Sindh Agriculture University to campaign for tree planting in their areas; he added that Greeta, a 16-year-old girl, had recently led the struggle against climate change and its challenges in Glasgow and she emerges as a role model for youngsters around the world, the youth of Pakistan will also have to play a role. He said that the claims made at the recent Glasgow Conference by the heads of different countries have now needed to be acted upon immediately.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director University Advancement and financial assistance said that climate change has adversely affected agriculture and water resources as well as the entire ecosystem; he said that rising temperatures threaten not only human life but the lives of all creatures on the planet.

