PPP govt has no healthcare plan for Karachiites: JI

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Tuesday said the ruling PPP government lacks a healthcare plan for the metropolis.

It hosted a panel discussion at a local hotel the other day, taking healthcare experts onboard, as part of its Rebuild Karachi initiative.

Guests from the healthcare sector shed light on various problems of the sector, their causes, implications and solutions.

Speaking at the event, JI Karachi Chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the JI has taken up the issue of healthcare system and will be introducing a charter as part of its manifesto.

The decision was taken in a scenario that the PPP in Sindh has “no” healthcare plan for 30 billion people of Karachi, he said.

He said that both the federal and the provincial governments were not serious in bringing any positive changed in the healthcare care sector of the province.

He further said that “mafias” are active in medical field, as the PPP government in Sindh is trying to take shelter behind NGOs to exploit the healthcare sector and avoid to fulfilling its constitutional obligations.

The JI leader said that Karachi has not seen any new hospital over the past five decades or so. The government was busy in “illegal” allotment and sales of jobs in this sector, he said that a heavy budget of Rs173 billion goes into “corruption.”

Eng Naeem further said that with a massive scale of “corruption”, the PPP government in Sindh was creating an incapable lot to plunder more and more resources of the public healthcare sector.

