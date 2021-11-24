ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.33%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.36%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
GGGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.4%)
GGL 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.18%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.73%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.35%)
NETSOL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.19%)
PACE 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
PAEL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.18%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.73%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 83.79 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-5.16%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.43%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,535 Decreased By ▼ -70.6 (-1.53%)
BR30 18,148 Decreased By ▼ -418.43 (-2.25%)
KSE100 44,409 Decreased By ▼ -539.37 (-1.2%)
KSE30 17,135 Decreased By ▼ -244.65 (-1.41%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Editorials

Reservations of Chinese cos must be addressed

Updated 24 Nov 2021

EDITORIAL: The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman, Khalid Mansoor, briefed senior representatives of Chinese companies on developments and opportunities available in Pakistan.

The criticality of this initiative may be gleaned from the fact that in recent months Chinese companies have increasingly expressed their concerns over their treatment by the Pakistan authorities ranging from failure to release payments to power sector projects as per contractual obligations, a lapse that is compromising these companies’ ability to pay dividends which in turn is the major lacuna in approval by the Chinese insurance companies for Phase-II projects, to charges of the cost of these projects being much higher than available internationally to failure of the government to release counterpart funds to provision of the necessary infrastructure at agreed rates.

The list is indeed exhaustive especially given the context of two obvious factors with respect to the CPEC: first and foremost, Chinese investment under CPEC’s umbrella remains the major source of investment in Pakistan, be it as debt, government guarantee or repatriable profits. And second, the Chinese interest to set up Chinese-owned productive units in Pakistan’s special economic zones (SEZs) with the specific objective of exporting to other countries is widely believed to have the capacity to become a major export source for the country.

These objectives remain unmet as the PTI administration continues to face difficulties in terms of meeting its contractual obligations to the companies no doubt due to the lack of adequate resources. In this context, one would hope that the government prioritizes due payments to Chinese companies because it would empower the companies to pay dividends which in turn would get them approval from insurance companies for future projects in Pakistan.

One way to generate revenue would of course be for the government to impose taxes on items that are a health hazard like in other countries, particularly tobacco and sugary drinks, as suggested by the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin’s deferral to entertain this proposal for seven months based on the fear that this would be seen as a mini-budget is inexplicable as one would not have expected a technocrat to give more weight to political as opposed to economic and health considerations.

Mansoor stated that four of the nine agreed SEZs along with Gwadar free zone are at an advanced stage of development; however, this claim was periodically noted by his predecessor as well as several cabinet members however on ground situation was that work on SEZs was not complete. In addition, providing cheaper utilities to exporters, particularly gas and electricity, remains pending.

Of particular concern is the fact that mismanagement by the team at the helm in the Energy Ministry second year running accounts for failure to import adequate RLNG on time, which is expected to lead to a severe gas shortage this winter that, reports indicate, will translate into load (gas) shedding to all consumers, including exporters.

To conclude, there has been many a slip between the cup and the lip and unless a dedicated and concerted effort is not made to prioritize the CEPC and deal with Chinese concerns this major source of economic activity in the country may well peter out with implications on growth, employment and exports — after all, the CPEC, according to Khalid Mansoor, is our last chance for industrialisation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CPEC SEZs RLNG Khalid Mansoor Shaukat Tarin Gwadar Free Zone

Comments

Comments are closed.

