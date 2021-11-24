Urban & Infrastructure Development Project: Searle partners with NED University

KARACHI: An event was held at the NED University. This event was attended by the Searle Company’s Group Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Dr Syed Nadeem Ahmed and the Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering & Technology, Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi. Other participants in the event from NED University included Prof Dr Muhammad Tufail, Prof Dr Adnan Qadir, Prof Dr Asad Ur Rehman Khan, Prof Dr Saad Ahmed Qazi and Ghazanfar Hussain. Ather Iqbal and Muhammad Sajid from Searle also participated.

The Searle Company Limited is supporting NED University of Engineering & Technology in the Urban & Infrastructure Development Project. Searle also intends to establish a novel state-of-the-art research facility called Rashid Abdullah Research Centre for the engineering students of NED University to accelerate research discoveries into innovative technologies and commercial realities.

The NED University of Engineering & Technology is one of the oldest and largest institutions in Pakistan for producing engineering graduates. It started in 1921 as an Engineering college and then upgraded as a University in March, 1977. At NED University, the Department of Urban & Infrastructure Engineering is actively working on the development of sustainable and functionally dependable urban habitats, which is the primary need of the community. The urban engineers have provided a physical definition of the urban habitat by planning, designing, building/constructing, operating, and maintaining the infrastructure including buildings and roads.

They also facilitate the social and economic interactions within the urban habitat through ubiquitous transportation and communication systems that directly affect physical health and ecological balance within the urban system through the provision of drinking water and good air quality.

