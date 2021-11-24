Dengue claims four more lives in Lahore

LAHORE: The dengue fever claimed four more lives in Lahore during the last 24 hours taking the toll to 126.

In the last 24 hours, 149 dengue patients were reported across the province including 106 from Lahore. Cases were also reported from Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Attock.

The teams of health department have stepped up operations across the province to eradicate dengue larvae and stop the spread of dengue, a spokesman of the primary and secondary healthcare department, said, adding: “The anti-dengue teams discarded dengue larvae from 282 indoor and outdoor places in Punjab.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021