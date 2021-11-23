ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
World

Turkey says UAE crown prince visits Wednesday to 'improve ties'

AFP 23 Nov 2021

ISTANBUL: Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed will visit Ankara on Wednesday, the Turkish presidency said, in a sign of rapprochement between the two countries after years of tensions.

The meeting marks the highest-level interaction in years between the two sides who have backed opposing sides in the Libyan conflict and sparred on other regional issues.

"Bilateral relations will be reviewed with all its dimensions, and steps to improve relations will be discussed," the presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Regional and international issues will also figure in the talks, it added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reached out to regional rivals, including Egypt, to emerge from growing diplomatic isolation that has further hit Turkey's fragile economy and foreign investment.

