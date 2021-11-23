ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,912 Decreased By ▼ -832.93 (-1.82%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By ▼ -353.12 (-1.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
European stock markets drop at open

AFP Updated 23 Nov 2021

LONDON: European equities slid in opening deals on Tuesday, hit by unease over the region's latest Covid restrictions alongside fears of higher US interest rates.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index reversed 0.2 percent to 7,239.40 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX shed 0.8 percent to 15,986.81 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.7 percent to 7,055.17.

"Sentiment has turned negative towards European stocks in the last few days," ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada told AFP.

"This is mainly because of concerns over the economic impact of the latest lockdowns as well the efficacy of the Covid vaccines. You would think that Covid cases would be much lower given the high rates of vaccinations.

"In addition, the Fed is expected to pursue a more hawkish approach towards monetary policy in the US, as authorities try to tame inflation."

The three main indices followed Wall Street lower after a mixed session in Asia.

Asian bourses diverged and the dollar extended gains as investors bet on a quicker pace of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve after Jerome Powell was nominated to serve a second term as boss -- and said his goal was to tame the recent spike in inflation.

The widely-expected news sent Wall Street sliding from intra-day highs, with the Nasdaq losing more than one percent due to tech firms' susceptibility to higher interest rates.

"President Joe Biden favoured continuity over change in leadership by nominating Jerome Powell for his second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve," noted AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

FTSE 100 index European equities

