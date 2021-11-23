ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,912 Decreased By ▼ -832.93 (-1.82%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By ▼ -353.12 (-1.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sustainable environment protection plan needed to fight pollution: PM Imran

  • Directs departments concerned to immediately devise a strategy to take all necessary steps to save major cities from pollution
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Nov 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed that a sustainable environment protection plan is the need of the hour to fight pollution, especially in major cities.

The PM said this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on pollution-related issues in the country. "In line with our manifesto, clean and pollution-free Pakistan is our top priority, and long term measures should be taken to deal with the climate change related issues," the PM's Office (PMO) quoted the PM as saying.

The PM said that the government is focused on maximizing the green cover of our cities through massive plantations.

He has also directed the departments concerned to immediately devise a strategy in coordination with the provincial governments to take all necessary steps to save major cities from pollution.

The directives by the PM come as a thick smog engulfs Lahore, with the city alternating with New Delhi to take the first or second spot as the world’s most polluted city. On Tuesday, Lahore ranked 2nd on the list, having an air quality index of 181.

LHC directs 50% of private employees to work as smog blankets Lahore

On Monday, the Punjab government ordered the closure of all private offices and educational institutions in the city on Mondays, including Saturdays and Sundays till January 15.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the Punjab government to issue a notification to private offices in Lahore to halve staff attendance. The LHC had also sought a traffic plan, ordering authorities to set up an emergency helpline for the citizens facing traffic issues.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also constituted five anti-smog squad comprising representatives from the environment department, police, city administration, LESCO, WASA, and MCL to conduct a weekly inspection of all industries in Lahore and to take stern action on violations.

Pakistan PM pollution Imran Khan climate Lahore smog

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Sustainable environment protection plan needed to fight pollution: PM Imran

India has only made a mockery of itself, says Pakistan after Abhinandan awarded third-highest gallantry medal

Chery SUVs to be launched this financial year, says Ghandhara Nissan

Israel signals readiness to escalate Iran confrontation amid nuclear talks

Afiniti appoints Babbio as chair, forms committee to investigate charges against Chishti

India's participation 'challenging', but ICC confident teams will travel to Pakistan

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Read more stories