Sustainable environment protection plan needed to fight pollution: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed that a sustainable environment protection plan is the need of the hour to fight pollution, especially in major cities.

The PM said this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on pollution-related issues in the country. "In line with our manifesto, clean and pollution-free Pakistan is our top priority, and long term measures should be taken to deal with the climate change related issues," the PM's Office (PMO) quoted the PM as saying.

The PM said that the government is focused on maximizing the green cover of our cities through massive plantations.

He has also directed the departments concerned to immediately devise a strategy in coordination with the provincial governments to take all necessary steps to save major cities from pollution.

The directives by the PM come as a thick smog engulfs Lahore, with the city alternating with New Delhi to take the first or second spot as the world’s most polluted city. On Tuesday, Lahore ranked 2nd on the list, having an air quality index of 181.

LHC directs 50% of private employees to work as smog blankets Lahore

On Monday, the Punjab government ordered the closure of all private offices and educational institutions in the city on Mondays, including Saturdays and Sundays till January 15.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the Punjab government to issue a notification to private offices in Lahore to halve staff attendance. The LHC had also sought a traffic plan, ordering authorities to set up an emergency helpline for the citizens facing traffic issues.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also constituted five anti-smog squad comprising representatives from the environment department, police, city administration, LESCO, WASA, and MCL to conduct a weekly inspection of all industries in Lahore and to take stern action on violations.