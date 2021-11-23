ANL 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
ASC 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.93%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
FCCL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.46%)
FFBL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
FFL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
FNEL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
GGGL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
GGL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.22%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.74%)
NETSOL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.35%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.08%)
PTC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
SNGP 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.57%)
TELE 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TRG 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.06 (-6.34%)
UNITY 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.79%)
BR100 4,652 Decreased By ▼ -66.2 (-1.4%)
BR30 18,846 Decreased By ▼ -490.71 (-2.54%)
KSE100 45,247 Decreased By ▼ -497.62 (-1.09%)
KSE30 17,493 Decreased By ▼ -221.35 (-1.25%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Hameed hits unbeaten 53 as England begin Ashes warm-ups

AFP 23 Nov 2021

BRISBANE: Haseeb Hameed hit an unbeaten 53 and Rory Burns 39 as England began their Ashes tour in a low-key and rain-hit intra-squad warm-up game Tuesday, played against the backdrop of a racism scandal back home.

Test superstars Joe Root, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson and Ben Stokes were among the first wave of players to land in Brisbane on November 6 with their Twenty20 World Cup contingent jetting in later.

They have completed 14 days quarantine at a Gold Coast resort and experienced their first real taste of Australian conditions in the informal three-day game against England Lions at Peter Burge Oval.

But rain restricted the opening day to just 29 overs.

Hameed struck eight boundaries and Burns found the ropes four times as an England XI made 98 without loss after winning the toss and opting to bat Zak Crawley is scheduled to come in at three followed by skipper Root, Stokes then Ollie Pope.

While Broad was on the team sheet, his veteran fast-bowling partner Anderson was not.

Other absent Ashes squad members included Johnny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Mark Wood, who all played at the T20 World Cup. The five-Test tour got under way amid a growing racism scandal surrounding the treatment of Root's former Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq.

Pakistan-born Rafiq told a parliamentary inquiry this month how racist language was "constantly" used during his two spells at the county club.

He made several allegations against high-profile individuals, including former England players Gary Ballance, Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard and Alex Hales.

In comments from England's Gold Coast base on November 12, Root demanded change but claimed he had not witnessed racist incidents during his time at Yorkshire.

He has not spoken publicly since and there have been no media opportunities with the England squad.

Australia have their own problems heading into the first Test at Brisbane on December 8 -- Tim Paine quit as captain last week over a sexting scandal. Pat Cummins or Steve Smith is expected to take the reins.

England are due to play a second three-day, intra-squad warm-up from November 30, while the Australians have their own fixture from December 1 -- the only red-ball preparations for either side ahead of the opening Test.

