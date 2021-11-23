ANL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.71%)
ASC 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.93%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
FCCL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.46%)
FFBL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
FFL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
FNEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
GGGL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
GGL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.98%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.22%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.74%)
NETSOL 104.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.6%)
PACE 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.59%)
PAEL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.39%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.08%)
PTC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.36%)
TELE 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TRG 89.42 Decreased By ▼ -6.09 (-6.38%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.79%)
BR100 4,652 Decreased By ▼ -66.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 18,849 Decreased By ▼ -486.91 (-2.52%)
KSE100 45,253 Decreased By ▼ -492.44 (-1.08%)
KSE30 17,499 Decreased By ▼ -215.38 (-1.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares rise on BHP-Woodside's final nod on $12bn project

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in the mining and energy sectors, a day after BHP Group and Woodside Petroleum gave the final sign-off on their $12 billion Scarborough LNG project.

The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.78% to close at 7,410.6, marking its best session since Nov. 12, after a 0.59% fall in the previous session.

The mining index climbed 2.5%, boosted by BHP's 4% jump after the mining giant and Woodside late on Monday gave their final go-ahead to develop the Scarborough gas field and inked an agreement to merge BHP's petroleum assets into Woodside.

A sharp rise in the price of iron ore also supported the sector. Iron ore miner Fortescue climbed 9.8%, its biggest single-day gain in almost a year. Rio Tinto gained 3.6%.

"The iron ore strength helps, with the BHP-Woodside (merger), more details on that merger also helped and we are seeing a little bit of a bounce back in the banks, of course, which has helped as well," said Henry Jennings, senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

Woodside led the way for energy stocks as it rose 3.5% to record its best session in almost a month.

The sub-index gained 2.5%.

Smaller rivals Santos and Oil Search also rose 2.1% and 1.5%, respectively.

Tracking overnight Wall Street losses, tech stocks, plunged 3.5% in their worst session in more than six months.

Jennings attributed Afterpay's 5.4% fall to Square Inc's 6.1% drop overnight, adding that since Afterpay was almost a derivative of Square, the two often moved in tandem.

Xero and Wisetech Global also dropped 3.5% and 5.6%, respectively. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 rose 0.64% to end at 12,688.53.

Australian shares Woodside Petroleum BHP Group

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares rise on BHP-Woodside's final nod on $12bn project

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

India has only made a mockery of itself, says Pakistan after Abhinandan awarded third-highest gallantry medal

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

India's participation 'challenging', but ICC confident teams will travel to Pakistan

Cabinet to exempt urea import tender from PPRA Rules

SBP raises profit rate on saving accounts

Various items currently imported from Afghanistan: ECC decides to eliminate/reduce tariffs

Powell tapped for second term as Fed chair

Read more stories