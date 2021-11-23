ANL 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
ASC 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
FCCL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.46%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
FNEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
GGGL 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.66%)
GGL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.98%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.22%)
MLCF 35.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.63%)
NETSOL 104.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.59%)
PAEL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.39%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.08%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.36%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
TRG 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-6.29%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.79%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By ▼ -64.23 (-1.36%)
BR30 18,851 Decreased By ▼ -485.28 (-2.51%)
KSE100 45,257 Decreased By ▼ -488.2 (-1.07%)
KSE30 17,501 Decreased By ▼ -212.73 (-1.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
IMF urges El Salvador against using bitcoin as official currency

AFP 23 Nov 2021

SAN SALVADOR: The International Monetary Fund on Monday warned El Salvador against using bitcoin as official tender given the risks associated with the cryptocurrency, a day after the country announced plans for the world's first "Bitcoin City".

El Salvador, which has used the US dollar for two decades, became the first country in the world in September to legalize bitcoin as legal tender.

"Given Bitcoin's high price volatility, its use as a legal tender entails significant risks to consumer protection, financial integrity, and financial stability," the IMF said in a statement after concluding a monitoring mission to the small Central American country.

"Its use also gives rise to fiscal contingent liabilities. Because of those risks, Bitcoin should not be used as a legal tender."

The Washington-based lender thus recommended "narrowing the scope of the Bitcoin law" that made it official currency and urged "strengthening the regulation and supervision of the new payment ecosystem."

The IMF statement came a day after President Nayib Bukele said El Salvador plans to build a "Bitcoin City" powered by a volcano and financed by cryptocurrency bonds.

International Monetary fund Cryptocurrency El Salvador Bitcoin City

