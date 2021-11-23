ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australian chief selector to recuse himself from Paine fate

AFP 23 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: Chief selector George Bailey said Tuesday he will step aside from voting on whether Tim Paine should remain in the Australian Test cricket side if there is a split decision, given their personal and business relationship.

Paine abruptly quit as skipper on Friday ahead of the Ashes series against England over a series of lewd text messages with a female colleague in 2017 that were about to be made public.

But he made clear he still wants to play as wicketkeeper in the opening Test in Brisbane on December 8.

That decision will be made by a three-man selection panel comprising Bailey, coach Justin Langer and the recently appointed Tony Dodemaide.

Australia skipper Paine steps down after texting scandal

Bailey, who took over from Trevor Hohns as head selector earlier this year, is a close friend of Paine, having long played together at Tasmania. They are also co-investors in a gym business in the state.

"If the panel was not in agreeance with Tim's position going forward and it was going to come down to a vote, then I would step aside and leave that to Tony and Justin to work through," he said on the Cricket Etc podcast. "They're both aware of that."

Paine, 36, has suggested he may retire altogether after the Ashes and if he is not picked for Brisbane it could spell the end of his international career.

Working against him is a lack of match practice after invasive surgery in September for pain in his neck and left arm due to a bulging disc.

He made his return for Tasmania's second XI in Hobart on Monday, grabbing six catches.

Bailey, a former skipper of the Australian limited-over teams, said selectors were watching how he fares closely.

"One thing Tim's always been pretty good at is the preparation side of things. He is quite meticulous," he said.

"There is no doubt it is not an ideal preparation, but we'll watch this game and he'll know how he gets through the four days as much as anyone."

If they opt against him, Alex Carey is seen as favourite to take the gloves in Brisbane.

Australia captain Tim Paine George Bailey Australian Test cricket

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Australian chief selector to recuse himself from Paine fate

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

Powell tapped for second term as Fed chair

Cabinet to exempt urea import tender from PPRA Rules

SBP raises profit rate on saving accounts

Various items currently imported from Afghanistan: ECC decides to eliminate/reduce tariffs

Pakistan to send Rs5bn relief goods to Afghanistan

Inflation: SBP says it only issues forecasts

Read more stories