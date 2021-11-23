KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.822 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,682. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.442 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 2.655 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.890 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.608 billion), DJ (PKR 613.048 million), Platinum (PKR 492.102 million), Silver (PKR 465.604 million), Copper (PKR 320.607 million), SP 500 (PKR 116,118 million), Natural Gas (PKR 114.556 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 103.904 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 28 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 29.057 million were traded.

