PIEDMC organises seminar to attract FDI

Recorder Report 23 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company organized a seminar during Dubai Expo to attract foreign investors and provide information about Punjab’s Special Economic Zones.

Representatives of well-known domestic and foreign companies participate in the seminar. PIEDMC’s CEO Ali Moazzam Syed and GM Amna Faisal Shah briefed the participants about the investment opportunities in Punjab, the facilities being provided to the industrialists and the benefits of Special Economic Zones.

PIEDMC’s CEO Ali Moazzam Syed said that all the facilities including utilities, NOC and other government procedures are being carried out through one window operations in minimum stipulated time without any delay and because of these efforts PIEDMC’s Ease of Doing Business Index is the best in Pakistan. Considering the need of industrialists in Punjab, we have planned to set up industrial zones in every city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FDI PIEDMC Industrial Estates Development and Management Company

