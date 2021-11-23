Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
23 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Allied Bank Limited 31.12.2021 20% Interim Cash Dividend 22.11.2021
Oil & Gas Development Co. 30.06.2022 17.5% Interim Cash Dividend 22.11.2021
MCB Bank Limited 31.12.2021 50% Interim Cash Dividend 22.11.2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 31.12.2021 1870% Interim Cash Dividend 19.11.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.