Gold prices decrease in local market

APP 22 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24-karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs400, and was sold at Rs123,400 in the local market on Monday against Rs123,800 a day ago.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs342 to Rs105,796 whereas 10 gram 22-karat went down to Rs96,980 from Rs97,294.

Gold prices decrease marginally in local market

The price of gold in international market decreased by $7 and was traded at $1839, the Jewellers Group reported.

