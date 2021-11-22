Gold prices decrease in local market

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24-karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs400, and was sold at Rs123,400 in the local market on Monday against Rs123,800 a day ago.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs342 to Rs105,796 whereas 10 gram 22-karat went down to Rs96,980 from Rs97,294.

Gold prices decrease marginally in local market

The price of gold in international market decreased by $7 and was traded at $1839, the Jewellers Group reported.