ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Renewed China demand fears weigh on copper

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

LONDON: Copper prices came under pressure on Monday from renewed worries about demand in top consumer China, expectations of a more balanced market over the coming months and a stronger dollar.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $9,620 a tonne by 1042 GMT. Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries have mostly traded in a narrow $400 dollar range in recent weeks.

"We should be cautious, China's property slowdown is worrying, it is dragging down base metals," said Dan Smith, managing director at consultancy Commodity Market Analytics.

"Copper inventories are low, but the mining side is starting to ramp up. We are going from a market in deficit to a market that will be in balance over the next three to six months."

China copper premiums hit record high on tight stocks, VAT issue

Property: China's property market, accounting for a quarter of gross domestic product by some metrics, has slowed sharply since May, with sentiment shaken by a growing liquidity crisis.

Mining: The Kamoa-Kakula project in the Democratic Republic of Congo is starting to ramp up. It produced 41,545 tonnes of copper concentrate in the third quarter, with year-to-date production of more than 77,500 tonnes as of Nov. 15.

Dollar: A stronger US currency makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, which can subdue demand.

Inventories: Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses are at 86,525 tonnes, about a third of the level in late August.

Cancelled warrants -- metal earmarked for delivery -- at 28% suggest another 24,175 tonnes is due to leave LME warehouses.

Worries about copper supplies on the LME have helped the premium for the cash contract over three-month copper to rise again to $120 a tonne. It had dropped to about $15 a tonne last week after climbing as high as $1,100 in October.

Other Metals: Aluminium was up 0.1% at $2,682 a tonne, zinc fell 0.3% to $3,228, lead gained 0.6% to $2,228, tin slipped 0.3% to $38,310 and nickel was up 0.2% at $20,090.

LME copper copper producer copper price Copper export

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Renewed China demand fears weigh on copper

Pakistan's rupee gains on account of IMF announcement

Programme revival: Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on sixth review

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Court grants bail to owner, others in Mehran Town factory fire case

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed assumes charge of Peshawar Corps

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

UN warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system

Five dead, more than 40 injured after vehicle plows through Wisconsin parade

Personal data protection law on the cards

Read more stories